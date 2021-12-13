Comparing Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) and Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) and Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Columbia Banking System has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lakeland Bancorp has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Columbia Banking System and Lakeland Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Banking System $622.31 million 4.20 $154.24 million $3.06 10.88 Lakeland Bancorp $275.95 million 3.27 $57.52 million $1.78 10.01

Columbia Banking System has higher revenue and earnings than Lakeland Bancorp. Lakeland Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Columbia Banking System, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Columbia Banking System pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Lakeland Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Columbia Banking System pays out 39.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lakeland Bancorp pays out 30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Columbia Banking System has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Lakeland Bancorp has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Columbia Banking System and Lakeland Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Banking System 35.50% 9.41% 1.24% Lakeland Bancorp 32.78% 11.67% 1.17%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.2% of Columbia Banking System shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.1% of Lakeland Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Columbia Banking System shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Lakeland Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Columbia Banking System and Lakeland Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Banking System 0 4 2 0 2.33 Lakeland Bancorp 0 0 1 1 3.50

Columbia Banking System currently has a consensus target price of $40.17, suggesting a potential upside of 20.69%. Lakeland Bancorp has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.14%. Given Lakeland Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lakeland Bancorp is more favorable than Columbia Banking System.

Summary

Columbia Banking System beats Lakeland Bancorp on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services. The company was founded in March 1989 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, NJ.

