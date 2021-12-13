Community Trust & Investment Co. Lowers Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lessened its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 6.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 392.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $1,968,530 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NSC opened at $289.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $277.19 and its 200 day moving average is $266.34. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $226.09 and a fifty-two week high of $296.06.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.46%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.22.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

