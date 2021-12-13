Color Platform Trading 144.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 89.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. Color Platform has a total market cap of $1.59 million and $1.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 144.6% higher against the dollar. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for about $0.0116 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,593.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.64 or 0.00911136 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.70 or 0.00259913 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00026296 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003265 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

