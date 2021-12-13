Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit’s Lock-Up Period To End on December 20th (OTCMKTS:MITAU)

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (OTCMKTS:MITAU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, December 20th. Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit had issued 15,000,000 shares in its public offering on June 23rd. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

MITAU stock opened at $9.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90. Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit has a fifty-two week low of $9.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITAU. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its stake in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit by 47.6% in the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 62,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 20,282 shares during the period.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.