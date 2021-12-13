Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.32 Million

Analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) will announce $83.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $86.40 million and the lowest is $80.23 million. Coherus BioSciences reported sales of $110.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full-year sales of $336.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $333.41 million to $339.58 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $348.15 million, with estimates ranging from $337.48 million to $355.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Coherus BioSciences.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 133.21% and a negative net margin of 63.72%. The company had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coherus BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRS traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,641. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Coherus BioSciences has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, Director James Healy sold 100,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $1,808,709.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell sold 3,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $58,917.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 389,733 shares of company stock worth $6,479,172. 12.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 554.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 60,466 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 19.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 686,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,032,000 after acquiring an additional 110,457 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 557,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,139,000 after acquiring an additional 10,018 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 6.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 13.5% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 625,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,652,000 after acquiring an additional 74,618 shares during the last quarter.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coherus BioSciences (CHRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.