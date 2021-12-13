Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Given “Buy” Rating at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their buy rating on shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

NYSE CNS opened at $90.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cohen & Steers has a 12-month low of $62.43 and a 12-month high of $101.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.08.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $154.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.17 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 81.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers’s previous None dividend of $1.39. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNS. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,785,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $233,360,000 after purchasing an additional 33,090 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,241,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $187,795,000 after purchasing an additional 23,871 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.0% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 749,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,377 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 35.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 582,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,765,000 after purchasing an additional 150,780 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 2.7% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 540,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,272,000 after purchasing an additional 14,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

