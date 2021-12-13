Coerente Capital Management Increases Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Coerente Capital Management lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 296,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,710 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up about 3.7% of Coerente Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $17,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB opened at $57.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $42.47 and a 12 month high of $63.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.28. The firm has a market cap of $85.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.09.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

