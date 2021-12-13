Coerente Capital Management Increases Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Coerente Capital Management increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 296,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,710 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up about 3.7% of Coerente Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $17,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.09.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $57.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $42.47 and a 1 year high of $63.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

