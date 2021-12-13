Coerente Capital Management Has $21.40 Million Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Coerente Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,760 shares during the period. Truist Financial makes up about 4.4% of Coerente Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $21,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 62,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in Truist Financial by 5.1% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 3,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its position in Truist Financial by 6.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 3,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 32,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 3.8% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $59.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.01 and its 200 day moving average is $58.40. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $45.44 and a 1 year high of $65.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

In other news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $2,345,934.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,718 shares of company stock worth $13,933,876 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TFC. Stephens upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.47.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.