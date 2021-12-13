Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Director Sarah M. Brown Purchases 465 Shares

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Director Sarah M. Brown bought 465 shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.53 per share, for a total transaction of $10,011.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of CVLY stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.41. The stock had a trading volume of 15,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,121. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.79 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.70.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $20.16 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Codorus Valley Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 361.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 169,460 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,189,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,121,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $1,035,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $941,000. 52.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

