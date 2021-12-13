CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Position Reduced by NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc lessened its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. CME Group makes up approximately 9.3% of NatWest Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in CME Group were worth $17,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 261.3% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 35,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after buying an additional 25,543 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in CME Group in the third quarter valued at $227,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in CME Group by 37.0% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 46,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $633,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,492 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,355. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.36.

NASDAQ CME opened at $228.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 0.45. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.15 and a 52-week high of $232.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.10%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.