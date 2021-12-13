Clover Finance (CLV) 24-Hour Volume Hits $82.02 Million

Clover Finance (CURRENCY:CLV) traded down 20.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. One Clover Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00001727 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Clover Finance has a total market cap of $170.24 million and $82.02 million worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Clover Finance has traded down 6.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00056288 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.11 or 0.00115872 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $78.38 or 0.00167865 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,709.84 or 0.07944948 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00019749 BTC.

Clover Finance Coin Profile

Clover Finance uses the hashing algorithm. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 211,071,790 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PoW/PoS coin that seems to be a scam. Clevernodes Much like masternodes, the objective of clevernodes will be to keep CLV off the market by rewarding big investors for “holding”. To run a clevernode you will need to have 25,000 (this number is still being discussed), this 25,000 will need to have been in your wallet for at least 2 weeks, you can think about it as a the clevernode minimum stake age. How will payments work? Payments relative to the past month will be made every 1st of next month. To be eligible for the payment you will need to, in the previous month have staked at least 25,000 CLV for at least 2 weeks. How much will be paid? Clevernode owners will receive the equivalent to triple the normal stake (9 * 3 = 27%/year) over the coins that staked for at least 2 weeks. With clevernodes we hope to increase Clevercoin's value while rewarding the investors that are supporting the project. If you have any suggestions/commentaries please tell us, this is the time to. EXAMPLE: Tom stakes 30,000 CLV for 3 weeks in July 2015. He will receive, in his wallet in August 1st, 675 CLV. “

Clover Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clover Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Clover Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

