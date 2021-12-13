Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Stock Position Reduced by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 83.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,406,561 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.06% of Clear Channel Outdoor worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 554,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 21,344 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $425,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,960,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 130,477 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock opened at $3.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.49. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $3.70.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. TD Securities raised Clear Channel Outdoor to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Clear Channel Outdoor to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.31.

In other news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 61,793 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $203,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

