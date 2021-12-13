Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Shares Up 4.1%

Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.52 and last traded at $25.48. 135,510 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,617,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.48.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLVT. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Clarivate from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Clarivate from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clarivate has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.55.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $442.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $361,534.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,374 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLVT. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Clarivate during the second quarter worth $5,284,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Clarivate during the second quarter worth $5,767,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Clarivate during the second quarter worth $3,651,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Clarivate during the second quarter worth $1,968,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in Clarivate during the second quarter worth $2,140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

