Citigroup Upgrades Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF) to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of WHITF opened at $1.76 on Thursday. Whitehaven Coal has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $2.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.81.
About Whitehaven Coal
Further Reading: Balance Sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Whitehaven Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitehaven Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.