Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Trading Down 8.7%

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)’s stock price was down 8.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $76.93 and last traded at $77.14. Approximately 8,569 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 234,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Benchmark started coverage on Citi Trends in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Citi Trends from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The company has a market cap of $703.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.76.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.58. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 7.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Citi Trends news, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 1,419 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $108,752.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 2,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $220,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citi Trends by 28.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 690,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,048,000 after acquiring an additional 152,930 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Citi Trends by 32.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 470,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,293,000 after acquiring an additional 115,690 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citi Trends by 2.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 447,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,739 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Citi Trends by 4.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 425,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,060,000 after acquiring an additional 20,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 408,145.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 408,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,517,000 after purchasing an additional 408,145 shares during the period.

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

