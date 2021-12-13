Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 452,928 Shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU)

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU) by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452,928 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in FTAC Athena Acquisition were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its position in FTAC Athena Acquisition by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 42,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in FTAC Athena Acquisition by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 144,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 19,565 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,040,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in FTAC Athena Acquisition by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 308,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter.

FTAAU opened at $10.19 on Monday. FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $11.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.17.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

