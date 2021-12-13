CION Invt Corp (NYSE:CION) to Issue — Dividend of $0.20

CION Invt Corp (NYSE:CION) declared a — dividend on Monday, November 15th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of CION stock opened at $13.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 8.94. CION Invt has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $15.09.

CION Invt (NYSE:CION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CION Invt in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock.

In other CION Invt news, Director Edward J. Estrada purchased 3,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $50,141.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Roman purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.32 per share, for a total transaction of $39,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 14,895 shares of company stock worth $200,929. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CION Invt

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company which primarily provides senior secured loans to U.S. middle-market companies. CION Investment Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

