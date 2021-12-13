Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Purchased by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Cincinnati Financial makes up about 1.3% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Cincinnati Financial worth $10,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $116.38 on Monday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.56 and a fifty-two week high of $127.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.22. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.68.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.22%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

