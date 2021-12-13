CIBC Boosts North West (TSE:NWC) Price Target to C$40.00

North West (TSE:NWC) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of North West from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Get North West alerts:

TSE:NWC opened at C$35.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of C$1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$35.30. North West has a 1-year low of C$30.24 and a 1-year high of C$38.20.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.