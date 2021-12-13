Chinh Chu Sells 6,637 Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Stock

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 6,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $106,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chinh Chu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Chinh Chu sold 56,250 shares of Utz Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $920,250.00.

On Thursday, November 11th, Chinh Chu sold 1,020 shares of Utz Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $18,360.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Chinh Chu sold 26,487 shares of Utz Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $424,321.74.

On Monday, November 1st, Chinh Chu sold 74,160 shares of Utz Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $1,192,492.80.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Chinh Chu sold 21,566 shares of Utz Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $347,212.60.

On Monday, October 18th, Chinh Chu sold 6,069 shares of Utz Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $97,286.07.

Shares of NYSE UTZ opened at $15.94 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 88.56 and a beta of 0.64. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $30.09.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $312.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.01 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 5.75%. On average, research analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 1,990.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. 41.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UTZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

