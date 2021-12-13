Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) was downgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $8.30 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.80% from the stock’s current price.
CD has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Chindata Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.21.
Shares of CD stock opened at $7.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 120.52 and a beta of 3.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.01. Chindata Group has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Chindata Group by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Chindata Group during the second quarter worth about $577,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,530,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Chindata Group by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,275,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.40% of the company’s stock.
Chindata Group Company Profile
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
