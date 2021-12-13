Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) was downgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $8.30 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.80% from the stock’s current price.

CD has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Chindata Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.21.

Shares of CD stock opened at $7.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 120.52 and a beta of 3.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.01. Chindata Group has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.25. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chindata Group will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Chindata Group by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Chindata Group during the second quarter worth about $577,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,530,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Chindata Group by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,275,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

