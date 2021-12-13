Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution. The company focuses on the whole life cycle of facility planning, investment, design, construction and operation of ecosystem infrastructure in the IT industry. It operates principally in China, India and Southeast Asia markets. Chindata Group Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

Get Chindata Group alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.51.

Shares of Chindata Group stock opened at $7.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 120.52 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.01. Chindata Group has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $27.47.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.25. Chindata Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 2.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chindata Group will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Chindata Group by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 7,205,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,595,000 after buying an additional 3,124,291 shares during the period. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 100.8% in the third quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,575,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,899 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 30.9% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 6,254,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,635 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 136.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,844,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,647,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,680,000 after purchasing an additional 239,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Further Reading: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chindata Group (CD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.