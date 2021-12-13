Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 314 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Chesapeake Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 42.8% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $193.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $83.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.43. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $204.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.93.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 175.58%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.