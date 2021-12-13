Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 308 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lowered its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in ServiceNow by 5.4% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 25,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in ServiceNow by 30.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,719,000 after buying an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP boosted its position in ServiceNow by 5,759.2% in the second quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP now owns 11,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 8.0% in the second quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 5,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 97,629.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,260,000 after purchasing an additional 33,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $850.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.48.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total value of $45,890.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total value of $1,202,993.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,070 shares of company stock valued at $16,864,712. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $647.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 593.58, a PEG ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $661.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $607.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

