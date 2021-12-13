Chesapeake Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Allstate were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Allstate by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Allstate by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $147.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.07.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $108.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.54. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $102.55 and a 1 year high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.94%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

