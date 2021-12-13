Chesapeake Wealth Management Lowers Stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Chesapeake Wealth Management cut its position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 76.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,707,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,624 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 61.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,678,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,423 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 130.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,045,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,694 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,671,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $413,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,747 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 181.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,116,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,150,000 after purchasing an additional 719,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Wendy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

WEN opened at $22.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $29.46.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The firm had revenue of $470.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

