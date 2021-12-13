Chesapeake Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Chesapeake Wealth Management decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 8.1% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 49,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 4.3% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 53,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 12.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 37,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,170 shares of company stock worth $3,578,996. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KO opened at $56.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.34. The company has a market capitalization of $243.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $57.56.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

