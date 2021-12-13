Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) PT Raised to $130.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Cowen from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.13.

Shares of LNG stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.84. The stock had a trading volume of 10,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,171. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. Cheniere Energy has a one year low of $56.37 and a one year high of $113.40. The company has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.46.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 46.71% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.84) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 113,612 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 194.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 161,033 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,728,000 after purchasing an additional 106,251 shares during the last quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.7% in the third quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 20.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 185,603 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,128,000 after purchasing an additional 31,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 35.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,896 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

