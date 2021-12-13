Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,913 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 12,284 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $8,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Inc lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 12,407,412 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,076,219,000 after buying an additional 111,880 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 5.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,689,155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $406,737,000 after buying an additional 261,635 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 7.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,774,729 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $240,290,000 after buying an additional 196,781 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,100,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $182,202,000 after buying an additional 16,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 16.8% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,089,289 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $181,225,000 after purchasing an additional 300,418 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.30.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $103.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.47, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.46. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 46.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.84) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

