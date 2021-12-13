Chemung Financial (CHMG) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ: CHMG) in the last few weeks:

12/8/2021 – Chemung Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "CHEMUNG FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company, engaged thru the bank in full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust business."

11/24/2021 – Chemung Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Chemung Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CHMG stock opened at $44.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.07. Chemung Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $49.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $22.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.44 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 27.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 12.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 1,313.9% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 345,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,285,000 after buying an additional 320,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

