Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) and Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) and Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.1% of Chegg shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Chegg shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.1% of Legacy Education Alliance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Chegg and Legacy Education Alliance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chegg $644.34 million 6.20 -$6.22 million ($0.06) -459.42 Legacy Education Alliance $34.16 million 0.07 $16.01 million N/A N/A

Legacy Education Alliance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chegg.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Chegg and Legacy Education Alliance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chegg 0 10 5 0 2.33 Legacy Education Alliance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chegg presently has a consensus price target of $78.67, indicating a potential upside of 185.33%. Given Chegg’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Chegg is more favorable than Legacy Education Alliance.

Profitability

This table compares Chegg and Legacy Education Alliance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chegg 0.04% 11.02% 4.25% Legacy Education Alliance 24.57% -33.58% 192.11%

Volatility & Risk

Chegg has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Legacy Education Alliance has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chegg beats Legacy Education Alliance on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc. engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections. Its services include Chegg study, writing, tutors and math solver. The company was founded by Osman Rashid and Aayush Phumbhra on July 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

About Legacy Education Alliance

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers its services under the Building Wealth with Legacy and Homemade Investor by Tarek El Moussa brands. Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. provides its programs through various formats and channels, including free workshops, basic training classes, forums, telephone mentoring, one-on-one mentoring, coaching, and e-learning. The company is based in Cape Coral, Florida.

