Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,624 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDT. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 207.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 66,368.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 12,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at $227,000. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

CLDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays raised Chatham Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of NYSE CLDT opened at $13.00 on Monday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.98 million, a PE ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.52.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Chatham Lodging Trust news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $125,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.