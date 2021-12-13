CGI (NYSE:GIB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 19,983 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 151,088 shares.The stock last traded at $86.43 and had previously closed at $85.51.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GIB. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$132.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.31.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.31.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CGI during the third quarter worth $486,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in CGI by 10.7% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in CGI during the third quarter worth $202,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in CGI by 23.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 205,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,426,000 after buying an additional 38,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in CGI by 10.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,763,000 after buying an additional 15,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.
About CGI (NYSE:GIB)
CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).
Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained
Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.