CGI (NYSE:GIB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 19,983 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 151,088 shares.The stock last traded at $86.43 and had previously closed at $85.51.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GIB. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$132.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.31.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.31.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CGI during the third quarter worth $486,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in CGI by 10.7% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in CGI during the third quarter worth $202,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in CGI by 23.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 205,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,426,000 after buying an additional 38,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in CGI by 10.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,763,000 after buying an additional 15,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

