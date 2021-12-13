CertiK Market Capitalization Achieves $97.84 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 13th. One CertiK coin can currently be purchased for about $1.62 or 0.00003323 BTC on exchanges. CertiK has a market cap of $97.84 million and approximately $17.28 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CertiK has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CertiK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00057603 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,975.44 or 0.08131204 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00078319 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,913.11 or 1.00044848 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00055271 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002720 BTC.

About CertiK

CertiK’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 60,232,097 coins. CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CertiK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CertiK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.