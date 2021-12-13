Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Universal were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Universal in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Universal by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal in the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UVV opened at $50.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.68. Universal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.93 and a fifty-two week high of $60.95.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $453.96 million during the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.81%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.79%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

