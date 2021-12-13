Cerity Partners LLC Buys 4,245 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 28.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.59.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $36.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.59. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $37.35. The company has a market capitalization of $81.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

