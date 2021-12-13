Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Wolfe Research from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Centene from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.21.

CNC traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.14. 62,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,792,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Centene has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $79.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.20. The company has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Centene will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $211,629.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brent D. Layton sold 3,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $277,120.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,326 shares of company stock worth $4,172,047. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Centene by 284.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Centene by 3,997.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 18.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 2.6% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 24,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 11.6% in the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

