Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Wolfe Research from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.38% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Centene from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.21.
CNC traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.14. 62,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,792,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Centene has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $79.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.20. The company has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51.
In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $211,629.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brent D. Layton sold 3,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $277,120.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,326 shares of company stock worth $4,172,047. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Centene by 284.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Centene by 3,997.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 18.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 2.6% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 24,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 11.6% in the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.
Centene Company Profile
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.
Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?
Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.