Centene (NYSE:CNC) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.57% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also commented on CNC. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.18.

Get Centene alerts:

NYSE CNC opened at $78.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51. Centene has a 12-month low of $57.16 and a 12-month high of $79.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John R. Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brent D. Layton sold 3,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $277,120.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,172,047. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 166.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 90.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in Centene by 100.0% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Centene by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Centene in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Featured Article: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.