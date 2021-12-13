Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of TSE:CVE opened at C$15.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$31.68 billion and a PE ratio of 36.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.36. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$7.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$13.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

CVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.69.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.