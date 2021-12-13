Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cellebrite DI Ltd. provides digital intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors. Cellebrite DI Ltd., formerly known as TWC Tech Holdings II Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of Cellebrite DI stock opened at $8.29 on Thursday. Cellebrite DI has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $13.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.56.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLBT. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the third quarter worth $20,353,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the third quarter valued at $681,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the third quarter valued at $10,209,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the third quarter valued at $146,000.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

