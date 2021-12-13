Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.24 Billion

Brokerages expect Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) to announce sales of $2.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Celanese’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.43 billion. Celanese posted sales of $1.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celanese will report full-year sales of $8.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.69 billion to $9.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.33.

Shares of NYSE CE traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.40. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $115.42 and a fifty-two week high of $174.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.90. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

In other news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $87,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,835,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,187,914,000 after buying an additional 212,420 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Celanese by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,677,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $860,642,000 after buying an additional 363,633 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 15.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,527,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,800,000 after buying an additional 477,620 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Celanese by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,097,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,995,000 after buying an additional 61,561 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 5.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,027,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,442,000 after buying an additional 101,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

