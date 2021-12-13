CCM Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. MDU Resources Group accounts for approximately 2.0% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $15,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 345,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,827,000 after buying an additional 15,701 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 82,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 17,054 shares during the period. 68.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MDU opened at $28.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.02. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 7.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

