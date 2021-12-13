CCM Investment Advisers LLC Buys 5,372 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 154,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $10,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.0% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.1% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 123,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 26.3% in the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 617,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,496,000 after acquiring an additional 128,672 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.0% during the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 401,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,016,000 after buying an additional 36,499 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GILD. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.94.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $70.25 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $73.34. The firm has a market cap of $88.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

