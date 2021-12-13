CCM Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $12,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,117,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,820,787,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,348,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Booking by 3.9% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 371,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $813,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,038 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Booking by 3.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 347,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $761,075,000 after purchasing an additional 11,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its position in shares of Booking by 16.8% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 283,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,807,000 after purchasing an additional 40,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Truist upped their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,940.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,747.56.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total value of $1,815,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,623,855. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,236.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $91.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.14, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,860.73 and a 12-month high of $2,687.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,389.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,303.93.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

