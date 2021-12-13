CCG Wealth Management LLC Sells 75 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

CCG Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 202,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,430,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 77,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,279,000 after purchasing an additional 12,125 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 89,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $344.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $95.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $345.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $359.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 51.68%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Cowen downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Read More: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.