CCG Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

CCG Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 202,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,430,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 77,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,279,000 after purchasing an additional 12,125 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 89,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT opened at $344.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $345.42 and a 200 day moving average of $359.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $396.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $95.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.25 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 51.68%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

