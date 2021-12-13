CCG Wealth Management LLC Invests $279,000 in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Clearshares LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearshares LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $62.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.02. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $60.31 and a 52-week high of $64.15.

