CCG Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 2.6% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,457,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,929 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,867,000 after acquiring an additional 924,726 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,976,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,466,116,000 after acquiring an additional 906,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,277,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,134,000 after acquiring an additional 76,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,332,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,421,000 after acquiring an additional 196,101 shares during the last quarter.

IJR opened at $113.21 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.19. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $88.63 and a one year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

