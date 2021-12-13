CCG Wealth Management LLC Has $377,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% in the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,050,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,912,542,000 after purchasing an additional 57,585 shares during the period. Finally, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,206.38.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,960.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,694.00 and a twelve month high of $3,019.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,877.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,721.85.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

